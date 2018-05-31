Wanted: Youngstown school bus drivers
YOUNGSTOWN -- Anyone who is newly-retired, looking for extra income, owns a business but needs health care or is searching for a new career, the Youngstown City School District wants to talk to you.
YCSD is conducting open interviews for school bus drivers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday (June 4) at the bus garage, 1500 Teamster Drive. Later appointments are available upon request. Information sessions are also planned at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.
Training is provided at no cost and YCSD transportation representatives will guide prospective drivers through every aspect of school bus training, providing a step-by-step tutorial on how to secure a CDL.
Driving a school bus offers a great opportunity for retirees, parents with school-aged children or anyone looking for part-time employment. Bus drivers work for nine months with summers off and no weekends or major holidays.
