BREAKING: UPDATE | Weinstein indicted in New York rape case

Tennessee deputy fatally shot; suspect at large


May 30, 2018 at 11:47a.m.

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect believed to be “armed and dangerous” is still at large.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, who is described as a white male with balding brown hair.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$297250