Roads closed for festival

WARREN

The following roads will be closed effective 6 p.m. today until 9 a.m. Monday: Mahoning Avenue at High Street and Market Street; Market Street at Mahoning and Park avenues; and High Street at Mahoning and Park avenues.

The closings are due to the Trumbull County African American Achievers annual festival.

Hair Depot robbed

BOARDMAN

A man faces aggravated- robbery charges after he told employees at Hair Depot he had a gun and demanded money.

Darin Jenkins, 46, of Market Street, walked into the store at 2046 Market St. at 5:30 Friday and presented an employee a note that read, “This is a robbery,” according to a police report.

The victims told police demanded money and said, “I have a gun and will shoot every [expletive] in here.”

He left with $280 before police apprehended him near the Burger King on Midlothian Boulevard, the report said.

Jenkins was not armed at the time of the robbery.

Former state trooper pleads guilty in drug-trafficking ring

COLUMBUS

An Ohio trooper fired after he was charged in a drug-trafficking ring has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and witness tampering charges.

Federal prosecutors say former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Jason Delcol and three others pleaded guilty to several charges Tuesday.

He faces up to 40 years in prison on the drug-trafficking conspiracy charge.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Prosecutors say Delcol sold illegal drugs, provided an accomplice with a bulletproof vest and lied to police to protect the accomplice.

They say the drugs included testosterone, anabolic steroids, human growth hormone and oxycodone.

Delcol was one of six arrested in the scheme around the city of Delaware in central Ohio. The patrol fired Delcol right after federal authorities revealed the charges in February.