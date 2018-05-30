Ribbon-cutting event

YOUNGSTOWN

A ribbon-cutting for Westside Bowl, 2617 Mahoning Ave., will be at noon today.

In addition to bowling, owners Jami and Nate Offerdahl said they aim to bring local, regional and national music acts to the venue, which also features a bar.

The hours are noon to midnight Monday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.westsidebowl.com for information.

MCCTC job fair

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Career & Technical Center announced it will host its 2018 Healthcare Job Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Joyce Brooks Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road.

More than 30 companies will be represented. Open positions are medical receptionists and office assistants, state-tested nursing assistants, residential aides, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, in-home caregivers, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses, substance-abuse counselors and medical coders and billers.

Companies will accept resumes and conduct interviews. Enter through Door 36.

Bayer selling $9B in ag business

dateline

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG has agreed to the U.S. government’s demand that it sell about $9 billion in agriculture businesses as the condition for acquiring Monsanto Co., a U.S. seed and weed-killer maker.

Antitrust regulators at the Justice Department say it’s the biggest divestiture ever required for a merger. The regulators say they directed Bayer to divest assets such as vegetable oils, seeds and seed treatments to ensure fair competition and prevent price spikes after the massive agriculture business deal goes through. The assets will be sold to BASF, a German chemical company.

Puppy with ‘FREE’ written on fur is put up for adoption

CHILLICOTHE, OHIO

An animal shelter in Ohio says dozens of people are offering to adopt a puppy found in a cage with “FREE” scrawled on her fur. The Ross County Humane Society says the 5-month-old female mixed lab was found in a Chillicothe park last week.

Director Jenn Thomas says it appears that whoever left the dog named Marvella used a permanent marker to write “FREE” and “GOOD HOME ONLY” on its fur. The shelter says the puppy has been cleaned up. Thomas says the shelter has received nearly 100 applications to adopt the dog.

Mo. governor resigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators.

The 44-year-old governor made the announcement nearly 17 months after taking the oath as Missouri’s chief executive with a pledge to root out “corrupt career politicians.” The investigations of him widened to include questions about whether he had violated the law in financing the campaign.

Greitens said his resignation would take effect Friday.

Staff/wire reports