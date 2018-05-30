Ohio Edison says downtown outage should be fixed by tonight

YOUNGSTOWN

A power outage that’s impacted the west side of downtown since Monday should be fixed by tonight, an Ohio Edison spokesman said.

“This has been a challenging one,” said Chris Eck of Ohio Edison.

The outage was caused by an underground cable failure that was supposed to be resolved Tuesday, Eck said. The repair crew kept running into problems, but has since isolated the problem and fixing it, he said.

The outage only affected a handful of customers in the city, but one of those customers, Youngstown Thermal, provides cooling services to several downtown businesses.

Its cooling customers include The Vindicator, Home Savings and Loan, DeYor Performing Arts Center and the main building of the Youngstown Business Incubator.