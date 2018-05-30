ODOT says Columbiana bridge opening likely delayed
COLUMBIANA — Residents who await the reopening of a bridge between Columbiana and Washingtonville will have to wait a little longer.
The bridge on state Route 14 over state Route 11 closed April 9. It was scheduled to be reopened by June 15, but an Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman said it may not reopen until June 26.
Lauren Borrell, ODOT District 11 spokeswoman, said contractors are currently working on the bridge deck and that work is weather permitting.
"We're very pleased with the effort of the contractor," Borrell said. "They're trying to work through the delays and minimize the effect on motorists," she said.
Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Co. of Youngstown is the contractor on the $1.6 million project.
In the meantime, the detour will continue to direct those traveling along state Route 14 onto state Route 9 to U.S. Route 62 to state Route 165 to state Route 46 and back to state Route 14.
