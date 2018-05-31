MVSD board to comply with half-million dollar judgment

MINERAL RIDGE

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District’s board of directors voted Wednesday to pay a judgment of more than $525,000 after losing an appeal of a breach of contract lawsuit that lasted nearly three years.

The vote followed a lengthy executive session.

In 2016, Rudzik Excavating of Struthers had been awarded $525,210 by a Trumbull County Common Pleas jury in a dispute over a contract to perform lime sludge removal from an MVSD lagoon. The district subsequently challenged a decision by Judge Andrew Logan to reject the MVSD’s motion for a directed verdict in its favor. Judge Logan’s decision was upheld by the 11th District Court of Appeals last year.

Thomas Wilson, MVSD legal counsel, said the district appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, but earlier this month, the court declined to accept jurisdiction in the case.

“There is no insurance coverage for breach of contract lawsuits,” Wilson said. “The funds will have to come out of revenue.”

