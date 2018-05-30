More evacuations advised as Hawaii lava approaches
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are advising more residents of a rural Big Island district to evacuate because of approaching lava from Kilauea volcano.
Hawaii County Civil Defense said Wednesday lava from fissures continues to advance toward subdivisions in the Puna district. Officials say those in Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland are at risk of being isolated if lava crosses a road.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says vigorous eruption continues from a series of vents that began opening earlier this month. Lava has crossed a key highway that connects the commercial center of Pahoa with Leilani Estates, where the eruption began.
Residents of Leilani Estates and nearby areas have previously been ordered to evacuate.
