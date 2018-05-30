Man asleep in parking lots gets second felony OVI charge

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man who police say fell asleep in two Midlothian Boulevard parking lots Tuesday received his second felony OVI charge.

Robert Burton, 56, of West Parkside Drive, fell asleep in the parking lot of a gas station, got in his car and drove to a dollar store where he again fell asleep in the parking lot, according to a police report.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol, but Burton did not submit to a breathalyzer.

Records show that Burton has a previous felony OVI charge, and he has not had a valid driver’s license since 1984.