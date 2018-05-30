Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in February’s massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying “you’re all going to die.”
The three videos released by prosecutors Wednesday were found on the cellphone of suspect Nikolas Cruz after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.
Cruz introduces himself in the first video and says he is “going to be the next school shooter of 2018.” He goes on to say that he wants to use an AR-15 to kill at least 20 people and specifies the high school in Parkland. He laughs and then says, “You’re all going to die.”
Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 13, 2018 3:24 p.m.
Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting
- March 7, 2018 1:55 p.m.
Cruz formally charged with 17 counts of murder
- February 15, 2018 8:05 p.m.
SCHOOL SHOOTING | Sheriff’s report: Suspect confessed to Florida school attack
- March 14, 2018 midnight
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in school shooting
- March 14, 2018 2:41 p.m.
Not-guilty plea for Fla. school shooting suspect
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.