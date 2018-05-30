Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The suspect in February’s massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying “you’re all going to die.”

The three videos released by prosecutors Wednesday were found on the cellphone of suspect Nikolas Cruz after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Cruz introduces himself in the first video and says he is “going to be the next school shooter of 2018.” He goes on to say that he wants to use an AR-15 to kill at least 20 people and specifies the high school in Parkland. He laughs and then says, “You’re all going to die.”

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.