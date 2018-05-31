Farmdale teen indicted on 2017 traffic death


May 30, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

A 19-year-old Farmdale man was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury Tuesday on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in a traffic death that happened more than a year ago.

The vehicular homicide charge that Mark J. Donaldson faces is a second-degree felony. He was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of OVI, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donaldson was the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line of Johnson Plank Road in Bazetta Township at 8:05 a.m. May 9, hitting a minivan head-on and killing the driver, Marye Urey, 59, of Niles-Cortand Road, Warren.

