Farmdale teen indicted on 2017 traffic death
Staff report
WARREN
A 19-year-old Farmdale man was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury Tuesday on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide in a traffic death that happened more than a year ago.
The vehicular homicide charge that Mark J. Donaldson faces is a second-degree felony. He was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of OVI, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donaldson was the driver of a vehicle that crossed the center line of Johnson Plank Road in Bazetta Township at 8:05 a.m. May 9, hitting a minivan head-on and killing the driver, Marye Urey, 59, of Niles-Cortand Road, Warren.
Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 31, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Man indicted for traffic death last May
- January 8, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Grand jury to decide fate of driver
- May 31, 2018 1 a.m.
FLASH BRIEFING WEDNESDAY
- August 3, 2016 midnight
- February 1, 2018 7:52 p.m.
Teen gets prison for aggravated vehicular homicide
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.