Facing drug charges

AUSTINTOWN

A man faces drug charges after police said they found him snorting cocaine off the back of a car.

An officer observed three men near a Cadillac behind a Mahoning Avenue bar at 1:05 a.m. Friday.

He reported hearing someone say, “Cops!” and two men fled leaving one to brush off the trunk of the car.

A white powder residue tested positive for cocaine, according to the police report.

Police searched Anthony McCormick, 27, of Mahoning Avenue and found two bags of cocaine, a cut straw and a half-smoked marijuana cigarette, the report said.

McCormick was charged with drug-abuse cocaine, drug-abuse marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thrown from car

YOUNGSTOWN

A 25-year-old Columbus woman and her 2-year-old son were thrown out of a moving car just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Wilson Avenue.

Reports said the woman told police she told the father of the child she was breaking up with him then he grabbed her by the hair and threw her and the boy out. The woman flagged down a motorist and used their phone to call for help, reports said. She had scratches and cuts on her arms and legs, reports said.

Campana hearing

YOUNGSTOWN

A city employee accused of taking steel plates valued at $30,000 from the city’s wastewater department appeared Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for arraignment.

Jeffrey Campana, 42, of Girard, faces charges of theft in office and grand theft.

The steel plates went missing between October and late March, according to a police report. They were sold at an East Side scrap yard.

The case has been assigned to Judge Lou A. D’Apolito. Campana has a hearing set for June 11.

MVSD meeting

MINERAL RIDGE

The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District will host a board of directors meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will take place in the assembly room of the district, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road.

