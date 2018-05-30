Bishop Murry released from Cleveland Clinic, responding well

YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George V. Murry of the Diocese of Youngstown was released from the Cleveland Clinic Tuesday evening. Diagnosed with acute leukemia earlier in the month, Bishop Murry’s physicians are pleased with his response to chemotherapy and the leukemia cells have been suppressed. He will return to the clinic weekly to monitor his recovery, according to a statement from the diocese.

Bishop Murry "is very appreciative of all the prayers and support he has received, but he is not accepting visitors or calls at this time," the statement concludes.