Agenda Thursday
Austintown school board, 4:30 p.m., central office, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy Room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.
Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association, 6 p.m., refreshments and social time, followed by 6:30 p.m. business meeting, Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.
Mahoning County Commissioners, 9 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.
Mahoning County Commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioner’s hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.
Mahoning County Commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.
Springfield Township trustees, 8 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Western Reserve Transit Authority, 2 p.m., board room, WRTA, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
