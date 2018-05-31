After recounts, 4 Mahoning races remain the same

YOUNGSTOWN

Recounts didn’t change the outcomes of four races in Mahoning County.

The recounts were conducted Wednesday by the county elections board in races with margins of decision of 0.5 percent or less.

A recount in the Austintown police levy took away one yes and one no vote with the final total being 3,006 against and 2,992 in favor. So the 3.2-mill levy – a 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase – still lost by 14 votes.

The three other recounts didn’t change the vote totals at all.

A liquor option for Buckeye Auto Wash, 6123 Market St., in Boardman Precinct 9 was a 112-112 tie. Issues have to win so the option was defeated.

County Democratic Chairman David Betras, who is also the vice chairman of the board of elections, held on to a 124-123 win for Democratic committee member in Boardman Precinct 8. He defeated Kenneth D. Ruse by one vote.

Also Wednesday, Corrine Sanderson, a Youngstown school board member, tied 17-17 with Dominic Lucarelli for Republican precinct committee member in Youngstown Precinct 4B.

Sanderson won a coin toss last Friday to win the election if a recount didn’t break the tie, which it didn’t.

