'Accidental' death ruled a homicide
LIBERTY
The August death of a 60-year-old woman that initially appeared to be accidental was ruled a homicide by late Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk in March.
Loraine Lynn, 60, of Ravenna was found Aug. 2 face down in a pond at a Shannon Road residence.
At the time, police believed she was cutting grass with a tractor when she fell into the pond.
In March, Dr. Germaniuk ruled Lynn’s death a homicide.
Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said the eight-month gap between Lynn’s death and Dr. Germaniuk’s ruling presents a speed bump for investigators.
