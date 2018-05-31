'Accidental' death ruled a homicide

Staff report

LIBERTY

The August death of a 60-year-old woman that initially appeared to be accidental was ruled a homicide by late Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk in March.

Loraine Lynn, 60, of Ravenna was found Aug. 2 face down in a pond at a Shannon Road residence.

At the time, police believed she was cutting grass with a tractor when she fell into the pond.

In March, Dr. Germaniuk ruled Lynn’s death a homicide.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said the eight-month gap between Lynn’s death and Dr. Germaniuk’s ruling presents a speed bump for investigators.

