Youngstown man arrested after woman stabbed
YOUNGSTOWN
City police arrested a man on a domestic-violence charge after they said he stabbed a woman and threatened to kill everyone in the Cedar Lane house where the incident occurred Monday morning.
Charged is MonQues Wansley Jr., 29.
A woman reported that Wansley began to assault her during an argument, then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the leg, according to a police report. She escaped with her children and called 911.
Wansley was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.
