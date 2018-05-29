Youngstown man arrested after woman stabbed

YOUNGSTOWN

City police arrested a man on a domestic-violence charge after they said he stabbed a woman and threatened to kill everyone in the Cedar Lane house where the incident occurred Monday morning.

Charged is MonQues Wansley Jr., 29.

A woman reported that Wansley began to assault her during an argument, then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the leg, according to a police report. She escaped with her children and called 911.

Wansley was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.