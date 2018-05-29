Woman cited after being stopped in area known for drugs

WARREN — Police found a loaded handgun and a large amount of cash late Saturday evening on a Euclid woman who was in an area known for drug activity, reports said.

Reports said officers were patrolling just after 11 p.m. on Mason Street near a known drug house when they spotted a Jeep driven by Ciara Mundy, 25, of Euclid, parked in an out of the way area behind the drug house.

Mundy told police she was looking for her dog, reports said, even though she does not live in Warren. When police asked her if she had anything, she told them she had a gun and officers found a loaded 9mm pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Officers also found a bag with a large amount of cash inside. Mundy told police she had $10,000 with her for a down payment on a house she was buying off a man but she only knew the man’s first name, reports said.

Mundy was issued a citation for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and given a court date.