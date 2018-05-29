Warren police arrest 2 after SUV runs stop sign

WARREN — Reports said two passengers were arrested after police stopped an SUV that ran a stop sign on Sunday.

At about 4:15 p.m. officers pulled over the SUV at Wick Street SE and Willard Avenue SE for running a stop sign. Reports said the driver told police he was going to the hospital but when officers told him he was going in the opposite direction, he turned to his wife, Tawana Tawana Binion, 40, of Niles and said “I told you so.”

Officers later saw Binion place something in her bra which turned out to be a crack pipe, reports said. Reports said Binion is the registered owner of the SUV and she was charged with carrying a concealed weapon because a machete was found in the back, hidden, despite previous warnings that the machete was not allowed in the vehicle.

She was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

A second passenger, James Coudriet, 35, of Cortland, was arrested on a warrant from Niles Municipal Court.