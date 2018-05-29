Volunteers needed

BOARDMAN

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley is seeking volunteers to assist with its fifth annual ICAN Shine Bike Camp at which individuals with a disability achieve the skill of riding a two-wheeled bicycle.

No experience working with individuals with a disability is needed. Volunteers, who can be high-school or college students, work with a partner as spotters for camp participants helping them gain confidence to achieve their goal of riding a bike.

The camp is June 11-15 at Glenwood Junior High School, 7635 Glenwood Ave., Boardman, with five 90-minute sessions from which to chose. Volunteers can work multiple sessions.

Session times are 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.; 11:05 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.; 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.; 3:05 to 4:20 p.m.; and 4:45 to 6 p.m.

For information, email office@dsav.org or call 330-726-3728.

Acupuncture session

BOARDMAN

Improve your physical and mental well-being by joining Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center’s monthly acupuncture “happy hour” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Valentina Khoury Dubasik, ND, LOM, will lead the acupuncture session. Call 330-729-1350 or go to OhioND.com to reserve your spot. Cost is $20. Seating is limited. The center is at 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite D3, Southbridge West Complex.

Health Dept. reminder

YOUNGSTOWN

Residents are reminded the city health department is now located in the Youngstown Municipal Courthouse building (the former City Hall Annex), 9 W. Front St. The courthouse had its official opening last week.

The department is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for birth/death certificates and other services. The department offers various nursing clinics, vaccinations, sexually transmitted disease testing and flu shots. Call for the nursing clinic schedule or to make an appointment at 330-742-8221.

The office of Minority Health Division and Environmental Health Division is located on the building’s second floor.

Dr. Dwinnells to be inducted Thursday

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Department of Aging, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging and members of the Ohio General Assembly will induct Dr. Ronald Dwinnells of Poland into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony Thursday at the Statehouse Atrium.