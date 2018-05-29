Thousands without power because of Alberto

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s largest electrical utility says about 20,000 homes and businesses are without power as the remnants of Alberto move through the state.

Alabama Power Co. says most of the outages, about 11,000, are in the state’s most populous area around Birmingham. About 6,000 more customers are without power around Montgomery.

Soil is saturated by rainwater, and winds blowing 25 mph with higher gusts are topping trees.

Alabama Power says damage is widespread.

The storm’s remnants doused the Deep South with waves of rain Tuesday as the vast, soggy system pushed northward toward the Tennessee Valley. Forecasters said the subtropical depression swirling near Birmingham could dump as much as 6 inches of rain on central Alabama.