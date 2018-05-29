UPDATE | 'Roseanne' reboot canceled after star's Tweets
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the ‘Roseanne’ reboot.
The move comes following a series of racially charged Tweets from the show's star and namesake, Roseanne Barr.
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.
Earlier today, Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”
Barr tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks.
Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.
It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.
In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was “in bad taste.”
