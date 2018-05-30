Ryan faces friendly town hall audience

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan answered a variety of questions from a largely friendly audience during his town hall meeting tonight at Youngstown State University.

In all, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, took questions from 16 people in the audience during the 90-minute event. About 125 people attended the town hall.

“There were great questions, people were very engaged and there were a lot of young people,” Ryan said in summarizing the session.

A lot of the focus of the event was on the growing problems the country is having with China and Russia.

“To me that’s the context we’re operating in now,” Ryan said. “Those are the defining issues of the times. Are we going to be up to the task? I’m seeing it in the military. I’m seeing it in the economy and I’m seeing a lack of leadership here at home to address it.”

Russia has meddled in the United States’ elections while China has a “long-term strategy on how to knock the United States out of economic and political leadership,” Ryan said.

For the complete story, read Wednesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com