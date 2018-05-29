Roseanne Barr apologizes for 'bad joke’ about Obama aide
NEW YORK (AP) — Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”
Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.
Barr’s now-deleted tweet read: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby(equals)vj.” It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarret comment was “in bad taste.”
ABC, which produces Barr’s show “Roseanne,” didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 29, 2018 1:52 p.m.
UPDATE | 'Roseanne' reboot canceled after star's Tweets
- March 26, 2018 6:38 p.m.
Roseanne reboot brings the cast back home
- May 16, 2017 2:40 p.m.
'Roseanne' returning to ABC with Barr as star
- January 10, 2018 12:05 a.m.
‘Roseanne’ revival will reflect America
- June 23, 2017 8 p.m.
Depp's 'assassin' comments the latest in celebrity anger
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.