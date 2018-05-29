Rail work to close part of busy Warren street

Staff report

WARREN

East Market Street near the Trumbull Regional Medical Center will be closed five days starting Monday so that the Genessee and Wyoming Railroad Co. can replace sections of rail and all of the surrounding pavement.

Local access for businesses located within the work zone will be maintained.

Michael Williams, vice president for corporate communications for Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services Inc., said the work is not being done because of any anticipated increase in train traffic.

However, “short-line railroad traffic frequency and timing can change at any time in response to customer and rail-network demands,” he said.

The section of East Market to be closed is a busy one for motor vehicle traffic.

It runs from Laird Avenue to Elm Road Northeast just west of the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Detour routes will be posted.

The following week for five days starting June 11, a section of Niles Road between South Street and Logan Avenue will be closed for the same reason.

Local access for businesses will also be maintained in that area.