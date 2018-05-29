Power outage strands roller coaster riders at amusement park


May 29, 2018 at 11:51a.m.

SANDUSKY (AP) — A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees were helping people off of the rides.

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.

