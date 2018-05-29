Power outage strands riders at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY

A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the outage Monday afternoon was caused by a car that hit a utility pole.

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot tall Millennium Force roller coaster.

Park employees were helping people off the rides.

Kasich signs order promoting technology for disabled people

COLUMBUS

Republican Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will ensure disabled people receive more help from advanced technology.

Kasich was flanked by a robot named Milo when he signed the order last week, creating a “technology first” initiative designed to help those who use wheelchairs and developmentally disabled people.

Under the program, technology will be emphasized by the state Department of Developmental Disabilities when evaluating care plans for disabled residents. Devices include smart speakers, customized sensors and video monitors.

The state plans to invest in 10 robots that cost $5,000 each and help autistic children read social cues and communicate better, Kasich said.

A 10-member Ohio Technology First Council will be created to help guide policy as well.

The new technology will be covered by private insurers and Medicaid, according to department director John Martin.

The move has received positive feedback from the Ohio Center for Autism.

Kasich acknowledged that government can become “stuck in the past” but praised the efforts the state is making with new technology.

Glenn’s ‘Project Bullet’ helmet up for auction

COLUMBUS

The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.

The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.

Glenn dubbed the mission “Project Bullet,” because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA’s Mercury program.

The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions on Thursday. It’s gold with “J.H. Glenn” penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.

Glenn died in 2016.

WW II veteran gets diploma 74 years later

CIRCLEVILLE

A 94-year-old World War II veteran celebrated Memorial Day with a high school diploma.

Circleville High School honored Robert Lockard at its graduation ceremony Sunday.

Lockard was a student at Circleville and would have graduated in 1944, but he dropped out and later joined the Army.

He served in the Air Corps 354th Infantry 89th Division and spent time in northern France and central Europe during World War II.

He received a European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal.

But he says he always thought about graduating after he returned home.

He says it means everything to him.

Associated Press