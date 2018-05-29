NEWSMAKERS

Longtime CBS radio correspondent Bob Fuss dies at 64

FALLS CHURCH, Va.

Longtime CBS radio reporter Bob Fuss has died. He was 64.

A close friend, Peter Maer, sent a note to Fuss’ colleagues saying the network’s Capitol Hill correspondent died Sunday from a rare form of leukemia.

Fuss covered every presidential election from 1980 to 2012 for CBS Radio, but also was a fixture on the entertainment beat, covering 15 straight Academy Awards ceremonies.

Fuss graduated from Stanford University at age 19 and got his big break covering the Patty Hearst kidnapping as a radio freelancer.

Birth defects left Fuss walking with crutches, but he still skied and snorkeled. It even led to the title of Fuss’ memoir, “Kidnapped by Nuns,” after a group of well-meaning nuns mistakenly herded him into a group of disabled people waiting for the Pope’s blessing.

Sting receives honorary degree at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

English musician Sting sang “My One and Only Love” at Brown University after he and his wife Trudie Styler accepted honorary degrees.

Brown presented them with the degrees Sunday at its 250th commencement. Nobel Prize-winning physicist J. Michael Kosterlitz was among the other honorees.

Sting, in 1977, formed the pioneering British rock band The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. He and Styler co-founded an environmental organization, the Rainforest Fund, to protect the world’s rainforests.

The university conferred a total of 2,795 degrees to undergraduate, graduate, medical and honorary students.

Before commencement, students walked from the Brown campus to the First Baptist Church in America. Located in Providence, it’s the oldest Baptist church congregation in the U.S.

Iglesias loves fans, misses his family

TEL AVIV, Israel

Pop star Enrique Iglesias misses his newborn twins “like crazy.” But he says performing for his fans is the next best thing to being home.

Though the Spanish singer has traditionally kept his personal life private, he and his wife, former tennis player Anna Kournikova, took to social media last week to share some rare photos and videos of themselves and their children. He said he wanted to open up to his fans because they have given him so much.

“I don’t mind sharing part of my life with them,” he told The Associated Press. “I always have, in a way, through my music.”

Iglesias performed to nearly 50,000 fans in Tel Aviv Sunday night.

Associated Press