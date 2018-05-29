MEMORIAL DAY | Honoring the fallen of Poland Jeff Vrabel, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron, read aloud the names of 24 Poland residents who died serving their
WORLD WAR I
Almar H. Detchon, Frank M. Pickens. Leslie E. Werner
WORLD WAR II
George R. Cadman, Robert C. Kariber, Robert W. Landis, Reginald Maguire Sr., Daniel H. Millard, Anthony B. Mitchell,Robert S. Moyer, Daniel Pacurar, Albert J. Parker, Ira R. Prine, Lawrence E. Schultz Jr., Tolbert J. Steeves, Stephen Stuphar, George F. Wheeler, Clarence C. Young
KOREAN WAR
Frank S. Hoffecker Jr., Charles M. Manhollan, David J. Ohl
VIETNAM WAR
James H. Spencer, Edward A. Horn Jr., Howard B. Carpenter II
