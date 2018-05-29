MEMORIAL DAY | Honoring the fallen of Poland Jeff Vrabel, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron, read aloud the names of 24 Poland residents who died serving their


May 29, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WORLD WAR I

Almar H. Detchon, Frank M. Pickens. Leslie E. Werner

WORLD WAR II

George R. Cadman, Robert C. Kariber, Robert W. Landis, Reginald Maguire Sr., Daniel H. Millard, Anthony B. Mitchell,Robert S. Moyer, Daniel Pacurar, Albert J. Parker, Ira R. Prine, Lawrence E. Schultz Jr., Tolbert J. Steeves, Stephen Stuphar, George F. Wheeler, Clarence C. Young

KOREAN WAR

Frank S. Hoffecker Jr., Charles M. Manhollan, David J. Ohl

VIETNAM WAR

James H. Spencer, Edward A. Horn Jr., Howard B. Carpenter II

