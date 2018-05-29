Man musses up Hair Depot robbery; caught by police


May 29, 2018 at 2:40p.m.

BOARDMAN — A man faces aggravated robbery charges after he told employees at Hair Depot he had a gun and demanded money.

Darin Jenkins, 46, of Market Street, walked into the store at 2046 Market St. at 5:30 Friday and presented an employee a note that read, “This is a robbery,” according to a police report.

The victims told police demanded money and said, “I have a gun and will shoot every [expletive] in here.”

He left with $280 before police apprehended him near the Burger King on Midlothian Bouelvard, the report said.

Jenkins was not armed at the time of the robbery.

This is Jenkins' second aggravated robbery charge this year.

In February, he walked into the Dollar General on Market Street and claimed to have a gun in his backpack. He stole five packs of cigarettes.

He eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge in Mahoning County Area Court.

