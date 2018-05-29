Man gets 18 months for driving drunk with his 2 kids

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who crashed while driving drunk with two kids in the car received an 18-month prison sentence this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Tyler Yoho, 23, of Salem received the sentence on two counts of endangering children and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He also received a five-year driver’s license suspension and $1,350 in fines.

Prosecutors said Yoho traveled at a high rate of speed on West Calla Road when he hit another car. His blood-alcohol level was .176, more than twice the legal limit.

His two children sustained bruising and one had a fractured arm. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

Yoho was injured most seriously, his attorney said.