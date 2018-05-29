Man gets 18 months for driving drunk with his 2 kids
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who crashed while driving drunk with two kids in the car received an 18-month prison sentence this morning in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Tyler Yoho, 23, of Salem received the sentence on two counts of endangering children and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
He also received a five-year driver’s license suspension and $1,350 in fines.
Prosecutors said Yoho traveled at a high rate of speed on West Calla Road when he hit another car. His blood-alcohol level was .176, more than twice the legal limit.
His two children sustained bruising and one had a fractured arm. The other driver sustained minor injuries.
Yoho was injured most seriously, his attorney said.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 5, 2018 11:15 a.m.
Youngstown man gets 18 months in prison for fondling young relatives
- December 18, 2017 3:14 p.m.
Report: Woman arrested after drunk driving with kids in car
- September 19, 2017 11:38 a.m.
Poland man gets 3-year sentence in crash that killed friend
- July 25, 2017 2:34 p.m.
Man arraigned after Liberty police say he crashed car while driving drunk
- January 25, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Champion man gets 91/2 years for fracturing grandson’s arm
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.