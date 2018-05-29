Man faces charges after police said he did cocaine on a car
AUSTINTOWN — A man faces drug charges after police said they found him snorting cocaine off the back of a car early Friday morning.
An officer observed three men near a Cadillac behind a Mahoning Avenue bar at 1:05 a.m. Friday.
He reported hearing someone say, “Cops!” and two men fled leaving one to brush off the trunk of the car.
A white powder residue tested positive for cocaine, according to the police report.
Police searched Anthony McCormick, 27, of Mahoning Avenue and found two bags of cocaine, a cut straw and a half-smoked marijuana cigarette, the report said.
McCormick was charged with drug abuse cocaine, drug abuse marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
