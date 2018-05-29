Man: Dirt bike thief fired shots before fleeing

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who was chasing a stolen dirt bike Monday on the South Side had several shots fired at him.

Officers responding about 2:55 p.m. to a gunshot sensor call in the 2600 block of Glenwood Avenue were flagged down by a couple in the parking lot.

There, a man said he was chasing the dirt bike which was stolen earlier and rammed it and the man on the dirt bike fired several shots at him before running away. Reports said a window on the man's truck was shattered and there was a bullet hole in one of the doors. Police recovered six 9mm shell casings from the area, reports said.

A car that was traveling nearby was also hit by a stray bullet, reports said. No one was injured.