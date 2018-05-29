General Motors recalls 112,000 Chevrolet Cruzes

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

General Motors is recalling nearly 112,000 Chevrolet Cruze compact cars over concerns that certain vehicles could be at risk of catching fire due to fuel leaks after crashes.

The recall applies to 2016 through 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LS vehicles that are equipped with a gasoline engine and a tire inflator kit instead of a spare tire, according to a notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The vehicles may leak gasoline following a rear-impact crash and a rollover,” according to the notice.

General Motors makes the compact Chevrolet Cruze vehicles at its complex in Lordstown.

Those affected by the recall can have the issue fixed for free. Dealers will install a lock-ring on the fuel “that will shield the fuel tank vapor pressure sensor from damage in a rear-impact crash,” according to the NHTSA.

For more information, vehicle owners can contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.

Efforts to reach GM Lordstown or United Auto Workers Local 1112 representatives Monday night were unsuccessful.