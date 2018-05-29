courts

mahoning county

DOCKET

State v. Troy T. Keslar, count 4 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Lapriece Whitted, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Brian S. McNeal et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Angelique Y. Jackson et al, order of sale withdrawn.

Banner Supply Co. v. Ancel Wilson et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony Petrillo et al v. American National Property and Casualty et al, order of magistrate.

Mary Jane Patton et al v. Fithian Wilbert Burial Vault Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael D. Klacik et al, confirmation of sale.

Carlena N. Ramey et al v. Melanie R. Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas L. Mikulka v. James E. Sprankle et al, order of magistrate.

Carlena N. Ramey v. Parallon Enterprises LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Darlene Byrd v. WalMart Stores Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority v. Horace Stanford et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kirk M. Shadi et al, order of magistrate.

Frederick Banks v. James W. Kraus et al, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. John R. Makosky et al, order of magistrate.

Minerva Colon v. Michael Bodnar Sr., order of magistrate.

Mike J. Fiscus v. Tonya L. Brooks, order of magistrate.

Chelsey Tate v. Miranda Ohl, order of magistrate.

State v. David R. Dragelevich, sentenced.

State v. Zikome Franklin, sentenced.

State v. Robert D. Dragelevich, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Duane H. Tirado, judgment entered.

State v. Sarah E. Muschweck, pleads guilty.

State v. James Coffin, sentenced.

State v. James Nicholson, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced..

State v. Jermaine Beverly, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Sophia Grant, count 3 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Charles Louk, judgment entered.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Kleine M. Tomko et al, order of magistrate.

Emily Barnes v. Norma Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

Falcon Transport Co. v. Jennifer Long et al, order of magistrate.

Robert P. Cannon v. Bonita J. Molocea et al, dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Bryan W. Paramore et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Karen Chu et al, property withdrawn from sale; dismissed.

Tiffany A. Smith v. Sean T. Costello, order of magistrate.

Geoffrey L. Kale v. Speed Demons Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Richard A. Cole et al, dismissed.

Allstate Insurance Co. v. AO Smith Corp., dismissed.

Paula Thomas v. Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Southwestern Place Condo Association v. Adrienne M. Sabo et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Julio Agront, order of magistrate.

Ann M. Brdek-Ross v. WalMart Stores Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Jill A. Cirese et al, foreclosure.

Kevin J. Miller v. Kyle E. Kaiser et al, order of magistrate.

Cataldo Burrelli Jr. v. Jessica Noble et al, order of magistrate.

Marlene Fernandez v. Tanisha R. Silva, dismissed.

Samuel Adams v. Devin Yanniello, order of magistrate.

Brea McClendon v. Brandon Misik, order of magistrate.

Poku I. Adu v. Mary Dinda, order of magistrate.

State v. Malcolm North, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Larry Ledsome, pleads guilty.

State v. Claude Bowling, pleads guilty.

State v. Christie Bako, sentenced.

State v. Shannon Plater, pleads guilty.

State v. Marjorie J. Taylor, pleads guilty.

State v. Theatric Jones Jr., dismissed.

AJ Amatore and Co. v. Angelica Sebastiani et al, summary judgment.

Heather Ruthrauff et al v. Dawn Fender et al, settled and dismissed.

Roberta M. Hanick v. Thomas P. Ferrara et al, order of magistrate.

Progressive American Insurance Co. v. Anton Pacic et al, order of magistrate.

William West Jr. et al v. Ricottilli Construction Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony Petrillo et al v. American National Property and Casualty et al, settled and dismissed.

Robin L. Reiner v. Corey L. Mammone et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Andrew Cook v. Purfoods LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jonathan Huff et al v. AMR Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Becky Donachie, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Marlene Pettit et al, foreclosure; judgment.

Shakeisha Moreland v. Linda Walters et al, order of magistrate

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Lisa A. Hines, order of magistrate.

F. Banks v. Daemonte Sims et al, dismissed.

American Express Bank v. Lori Putt, default judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Frank R. Silvestri et al, dismissed.

Joann A. Rocci v. Fresenius Kidney Care Austintown et al, order of magistrate.

Robin Wesson v. Carlos Torres, order of magistrate.

Melissa Weimer v. Jamie Mohn, dismissed.

Mercedes Cardona v. Cristina Olivera, order of magistrate.

Joshua Moore v. Ashley Shumaker, order of magistrate.

Debbie Y. Bell v. Yolanda Alavrado, order of magistrate.

Erick Lagroux v. Michael A. Rubesich, order of magistrate.

Ilmir Stefanides v. Michael A. Rubesich, order of magistrate.

Benheart Fulayter v. Rudolph K. Matland III, order of magistrate.

State v. Jerbrail W. Grhim, sentenced.

State v. Teon D. LaSalle-Stennis, dismissed.

State v. Dominic Barbero, community control extended 1 year.

State v. Jason Rapcinko, pleads guilty.

State v. Adriann Bunch, sentenced.

State v. Joseph R. Warrick, sentenced.

State v. Matthew Lambert, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Maverick Evans, pleads guilty; must undergo rehab for 1 year through APA.

State v. Jennifer R. Baldwin, pleads gulity; must undergo rehab for 1 year through APA.

State v. Bobby Joe Crockett, sentenced.

State v. Brian C. Bleggi, sentenced.

State v. Michelle L. Burchett, dismissed.

Karen Adlaka v. Terry Stephens et al, order of magistrate.

Wayne Gerber et al v. Nationwide Insurance Co. et al, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jane Runeric-Swoboda et al, dismissed.

Blanaff Investments LLC v. Hometown Vision Management LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Maria Theofilos et al v. Devin P. Bansberg et al, settled and dismissed.

Finance of America Reverse LLC v. David C. Blake et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. National Association v. Kathleen M. Kuzan et al, order of magistrate.

Communicare Health Services Inc. v. Margo Galathris et al, order of magistrate.

Robert P. Donegan v. Intellitech Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Stephen R. Hudak Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Mesreh LLC v. Maureen Horvath et al, order of magistrate.

Gregory Blander v. Northeast Ohio Correctional Center et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dreama A. McCree et al, confirmation of sale.

Tim McGiffin et al v. Matthew Skurich et al, order of magistrate.

Kaleigh Chretien v. Jennifer L. McLaughlin et al, settled and dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. Peggy A. Agee et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Stacy L. Schuette et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Philip B. Rogers Jr. v. Robert W. Mumford Jr. et al, default judgment.

Krista Ensell v. Chrystal Hoopes et al, order of magistrate.

Luke W. McCrobie et al v. Suburban Propane LP et al, order of magistrate.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Carrie L. Hurd et al, order of magistrate.

Tod Brady v. David Ulam et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Heather Livesay et al, order of magistrate.

Michael G. Marinecz et al v. West End Investment Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

American Express Bank v. Ronald McGowen, default judgment.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Thurenata J. Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lela Lemell et al, order of magistrate.

Jessica Goterba v. Brandi N. Willis, dismissed.

Samantha Latimer v. Jarek Shankle, order of magistrate.

Amanda Diianni v. Zachary W. Pasko, order of magistrate.

Jenna R. Lantz v. Gregory H. Rochow, order of magistrate.

Hunter Hodson v. Rudolph Matland, order of magistrate.

State v. Ross Vaughn, sentenced.

State v. Antonio Crockett, sentenced.

State v. Charles E. Cole, sentenced.

State v. Benjamin Joltin, sentenced.

State v. Antonio Crockett, count 5 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Michael A. Grande, count 1 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Kevin R. Ward, pleads guilty.

State v. Zion Gilmore, pleads guilty.

State v. Charles L. Johnson, pleads guilty.

Portage Roofing Inc. v. Mike Coates Construction Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas J. Kremin v. Aqua Ohio Inc. et al, judgment entered.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Joy Devlin et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

55 West LLC v. Carry Out Cafe Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

William E. Bush v. Firaus Odeh et al, judgment entered.

Home Savings Bank v. Thomas A. Zebrasky et al, dismissed.

Solich Piano and Music Co. v. Burgett Brothers Inc., order of magistrate.

Dorothy J. Wilcox v. Lester T. Corum et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Geraldine Kopp et al v. Richard M. Karniewicz et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Romano v. Allstate of Youngstown LLC et al, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jewelett Liason, default judgment.

Carlena N. Ramey et al v. Melanie R. Rucci et al, order of magistrate.

Grace Prokop v. Ford Motor Co., settled and dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Jesse M. Griffin, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Patrick D. McWhorter et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Paul E. Marion Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William J. Wiery Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Penelope Vilagos et al, order of magistrate.

Willie J. Clemons v. Danridges Burgundi Manor et al, order of magistrate.

Mycumortgage LLC v. Casey B. Cox-Moore et al, dismissed.

Austintown Plaza LTD v. Board of Commissioners of Mahoning county et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Raymond L. Hartley, dismissed.

Desiree Johnson v. Dominique Mason, dismissed.

Desiree Johnson v. Jaquaila Dothard, dismissed.

Sepronia Clinkscale v. Leon Haskins Jr., dismissed.

Luke A. Pitzulo v. Michael W. Ridzon, order of magistrate.

State v. Stacy L. Stewart, dismissed.

State v. James Nicholson, sentenced.

State v. Edward Gibson Jr., 2 years community control to APA.

State v. Danielle Evans, sentenced.

State v. Antonio Crockett, forfeited.

State v. Richard Buchanan, sentenced.

State v. Douglas Stout, pleads guilty.

State v. Raymond Hammond, counts 2, 3, 5, and 6 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Darren M. Kleinman, sentenced.

State v. Clio R. Reichart, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Campbell, sentenced.

State v. James Perry, pleads guilty.

State v. Bruce Cunningham, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Jennifer L. James, sentenced.

State v. Devon Talley Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Sarah E. Muschweck, sentenced.

State v. Stephanie McPeters, sentenced.

State v. Patricia Marino, judgment entered.

State v. Shane Robinson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Tiawan Clinkscale, must participate in house program at CCA.

State v. Brian Collins, dismissed.

Strollo Architects Inc. v. Catholic Diocese of Youngstown et al, settled and dismissed.

US Bank National Association v. John E. Slanina et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Dr. Vanessa Jones et al v. PNC Bank National Association, order of magistrate.

Villas of Trotters Chase Condo Association v. J and V Roofing and Home Improvement Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Kelley Rich et al v. Sierra M. Petrella et al, settled and dismissed.

Apostolos Sisalouis v. APBN Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Ticketnetwork Inc. v. Events on Tap Com LLC, judgment entered.

Jose Andino v. KLLM LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Ismael Carlo v. Niki Datri Enterprises Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Andrea Cicoretti et al, order of magistrate.

Interstate Intrinsic Value Fund v. Nancy A. Coppola et al, default.

S. Abraham and Sons Inc. v. Ellsworth Petroleum of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Carl J. Larosa et al, order of magistrate.

Farmers Trust Co. v. Kathleen N. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. James A. Stanislaw et al, order of magistrate.

Edye Nesbitt v. PDQ Management Solutions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Stefan W. Kirr v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mitch K. Stevens Jr. et al, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Keith Mitchell et al, order of magistrate.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kim Skaleris, default judgment.

Laura L. Stringham v. Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

Catherine W. Jones v. Charles L. Bigsby et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Steven R. McCarthy, sentenced.

State v. Whittington Davis, sentenced.

State v. Tomas Andujar III, sentenced.

State v. Terrell Martin, dismissed.

State v. Wallace Lewis, sentenced.

State v. David Ruggly III, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Ronald A. Shaffer Jr., sentenced.

State v. Robert H. Jones Jr., pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Aaron Moore, sentenced.

State v. Darren Moore, sentenced.

State v. Airiel Tarver, sentenced.

State v. Matthew J. Sarra, sentenced.

State v. Raymont J. Ingram, sentenced.

State v. Tyler D. Yoho, pleads guilty.

State v. Martino Sewell, pleads guilty.

State v. Aaron R. Kramer, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Kenneth D. Rosvanis, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Candice Jackson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Andre L. Swanson, judgment entered.

State v. Zachary Lamping, judgment entered.

State v. Robert A. Marshall, pleads guilty.

Eloise M. Suggs v. CCA of Tennessee LLC et al, settled and dismissed.

Lani N. Senvisky v. Western Reserve Care Systems et al, settled and dismissed.

Home Savings Bank v. Theodosia E. Bills et al, confirmation of sale.

Autumn Kausits-Ivko v. Lindsay N. Sorber, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Luis A. Velasquez et al, order of magistrate.

Luke W. McCrobie et al v. Suburban Propane LP et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Association LLC v. Cassandra Williams, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Marcus L. Moore v. Suburst Environmental et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William P. Zatezalo-Greene et al, order of magistrate.

Melissa Nolfi et al v. YMCA of Youngstown Ohio et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Thurenata J. Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Derek Cox v. Waste Management of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. George M. Kapsulis et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas R. Fiscus v. Tangier Bar Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Phillip Singfield v. Christopher Larose, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Bernadette L. Treece et al, order of magistrate.

Jeanne Dana v. Robert Kinsman, dismissed.

State v. Melvin Stewart, pleads guilty.

State v. Ryan Wallace, sentenced.

State v. Lapriece Whitted, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. John Machel, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Andre Dubois v. Olivia Davis et al, order of magistrate.

AJ Amatore and Co. v. Angelica Sebastiani et al, order of magistrate.

Joyce A. Ballabon v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Pamela Kist v. James Markos et al, settled and dismissed.

Sandra Lang et al v. Natalie J. Ray et al, settled and dismissed.

Earlyn Bentfeld v. Kim L. Blankenship et al, order of magistrate.

Apostolos Sisalouis v. APBN Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Erin R. Seamons v. Karen M. Maffei et al, order of magistrate.

Thomasina Abanathey v. Preston Auto Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Anthony J. Renforth v. Staff Right Personnel Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jillian Desalvo v. Progressive Home Advantage Homesite Insurance, order of magistrate.

S. Abraham and Sons Inc. v. Ellsworth Petroleum of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Jeanne C. Blackstone et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Othello May v. New York Life Insurance Co. et al, settled and dismissed.

Patricia Caliguire v. Shawn Agnew et al, order of magistrate.

Lee A. Heltzel v. Firstlight Home Care of Boardman Warren et al, order of magistrate.

James C. Levy II v. Amy Smith, dismissed.

Mark T. Hart v. Chloe E. Maffei, order of magistrate.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. v. Victor L. Daprile II, order of magistrate.

Kevin Hein et al v. Robert S. Lewis et al, order of magistrate.

Anita Sklenchar v. Walgreens, default judgment.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-1 v. Melissa Johnson, judgment entered.

Jymalisa Welch v. Shaquille Lofton, dismissed.

Carollyn Richardson v. Taleyla Gregory, dismissed.

Teonna Richardson v. Taleyla Gregory, dismissed.

Diamond Morales v. Khadijah Good, order of magistrate.

Diamond Morales v. Clarence Good, order of magistrate.

State v. Ryan Wallace, forfeited.

State v. Katrina Layton, judgment entered.

State v. Daniel Riggs, counts 1 and 3 dismissed.

State v. Naheem Hassan, sentenced.

State v. John M. Allen Jr., sentenced.

Midland Funding LLC v. Patricia Cunningham, order to disburse.

Bank of America NA v. Sandra L. Snyder et al, confirmation of sale.

Zina Hill v. Jones Remodeling LLC, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Doris J. Mix et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Farm Credit Mid America FLCA v. Robert E. Howard et al, confirmation of sale and distribution.

Autoglassnow LLC v. William Grimm et al, order of magistrate.

Liquid Waste Solidification LLC v. Evolution Energy Trucking Co., order of magistrate.

Strategic Realty Fund LLC v. Melissa L. Stefanick et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Karel Cubick et al, order of magistrate.

Home Federal S&L Association of Niles v. Geraldo Muniz et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Jerry Wray v. Mala Properties LTD et al, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Keith Reynolds et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Harvest Run Condo Association v. William Sandy Jr. et al, settled and dismissed.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Larry Reynolds, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anthony Harris et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dennis C. Perachio et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Lee A. Heltzel v. Firstlight Home Care of Boardman Warren et al, dismissed.

PNC Bank National Association v. James A. Sewell et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Katrina Candy et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nathan Rankin et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Kenyon C. Farr et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Harry A. Carder Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donna Manning et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

American Express Centurion Bank v. Wesley Crable, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jeffrey H. Clark et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph I. Marcos et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anna Huffman, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Marga C. Clemons et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Terry Campbell et al, foreclosure.

Shannon Valentin v. Potential Development Program Inc. et al, order of magisgtrate.

Taniesha Holland et al v. Zachary Schwanbeck, et al, order of magistrate.

Melissa Chambers v. Communicare Health Services Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Minerva Colon v. Michael Bodnar Sr., order of magistrate.

George Gerardino v. Julia E. Guerrero, order of magistrate.

Naomi P. Hicks v. Vance L. Washington, order of magistrate.

Tamara Carr v. Zhane Clinkscale, dismissed.

Sherri Carr v. Zhane Clinkscale, dismissed.

Randy Neiman v. Stewart A. Jones, order of magistrate.

Christine Costello v. David M. Dietz, order of magistrate.

Alesia Code v. Anitra Jobbs-Patterson, order of magistrate.

State v. Harold D. Barksdale, 2 years community control to be monitored by APA.

State v. Terejah Green, must enter and complete inpatient program at Compass.

State v. Kenneth L. Hubbard, sentenced.

State v. Christopher M. Gentile, forfeited.

State v. Elliott L. Collins, must complete CCA.

State v. Austin T. Burke, dismissed.

State v. Lindsey Hawn, sentenced.

State v. Herbert J. Jones, pleads guilty.

State v. Jamal Z. Williams, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Daniel Riggs, pleads guilty.

State v. Tina M. McMahon, sentenced.

State v. Tonya F. Battaglia, sentenced.

State v. Christal M. Frye, pleads guilty.

State v. Christpher Gentile, forfeited.

State v. Ernest A. Perrin III, sentenced.

State v. Zachary Yavorsky, pleads guilty; must complete inpatient treatment at Transformation Rehab in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Thomas H. Hall III et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. Barth and Richardson Management LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Wilmington Trust National Association v. Robert Holodnak et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Gina Rekstis v. Geico Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Breanna Minniti v. Ranya Musa et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Angela C. Iannizzaro et al, confirmation of same and distribution of proceeds.

Stonegate Mortgage Corp. et al v. Melissa A. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Aundrea Cika-Heschmeyer v. Wilbur Young, order of magistrate.

ERBN Inc. v. Tedisha Davis, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Darren E. Wilson et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lindsey P. Kimmel et al, foreclosure.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Kevin Hawkins et al, foreclosure.

Amato D. Dapolito v. Alvin Flick et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Linda Powers et al, foreclosure.

Joseph Murray et al v. Taylor Stacy et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Andrea Morales et al, foreclosure.

Habegger Corp. v. AA Samuels Sheet Metal Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lucille I. Moody et al, foreclosure.

Federal National Mortgage Association v. Elliott R. Brodzinski et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John C. Green et al, foreclosure.

Shapes Unlimited Inc. v. Michael Muscarella, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Craig F. Cole, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kostas Velonis, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. David L. Blackann et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Edward W. Riley et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William L. Shroyer et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gary Powell, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Fifth Third Mortgage Co. v. Michael P. O’Hara et al, default judgment.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Alexis Y. Ross et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. William J. Moschella, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Todd A. Clegg v. Austin M. Seifert et al, order of magistrate.

Frances A. Riffle v. Laquaya Sutton, order of magistrate.

Anthony Hershey v. Austin F. Larsen, dismissed.

Leonard Gibbons v. Ashely Bones, dismissed.

Felicia Eldridge v. Cheyenne Hough, dismissed.

State v. Brandon O. Grove, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas Kovell, sentenced.

State v. Michael Mele, sentenced

State v. Ryan Wallace, sentenced.

State v. Larry Ledsome, sentenced; must register as a sex offender of child victim offender.

State v. Carlton Sims, must complete anger management treatment.

State v. Benjamin Joltin, 3 years community control to be monitored by APA.

State v. Rodney L. Smallwood Jr., sentenced.

State v. Alan Johnson, pleads guilty.

State v. Jessie J. Riffle, pleads guilty.

State v. Deana Warneke, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Dafiness C. Patterson, pleads guilty; community control for 1 year through APA.

State v. Nikki Bokoski, pleads guilty.

State v. Edwin Varela-Crespo, sentenced.

State v. Michael J. Schneider, count 3 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Wendy L. Gentile, order of magistrate.

Lorna N. Such v. Brandee M. Bellino et al, order of magistrate.

Atlantic Credit and Financial et al v. Donald Burns, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Banks et al v. BRT Extrusions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. James Delgratta et al, order of magistrate.

Treadstone Properties LLC v. Erie Insurance et al, order of magistrate.

Fortunato Hernandez et al v. Aida Reynolds et al, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Talmer Bank and Trust v. McKinney and Associates Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Keybank National Association v. David S. Biller et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Tara L. Bunyoff, order of magistrate.

Samuel M. Moffie v. New Century Mortgage Corp., order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Roland Lane et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Shirlene Jethroe v. General Motors LLC, settled.

Benesch Friedlander Coplan and Aronoff LLP v. Hudson Fasteners Inc., settled.

Michelle Firment et al v. Ragina L. Raynes et al, dismissed.

Crosscountry Mortgage Inc. v. Russell M. Clay et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Roger A. Myers v. Anthony P. Saadey, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Arthur W. Hicks II et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Francisco A. Mateo MD Inc. et al v. Nicholas G. Proia MD et al, order of magistrate.

Wayne W. Sarna v. Geico Casualty Co., order of magistrate.

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Peter Plany Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

May Coyne Investments LLC v. Mark Hanni et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Bernard Codjoe et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Clarence A. King et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

M and T Bank v. Justine M. Klopta et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Crystal Black et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary L. Graffius et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary Lou VanCobb-Lebron et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Linda A. Forrest et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Channel Partners Capital LLC v. YT Holdings Corp. et al, judgment etnered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Steve Jones et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ellis Middleton et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Lisa A. Hines, default judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dwayne L. Townsend et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kelly Patrick et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Huntington National Bank v. Mike J. Fiscus et al, dismissed.

William W. Rupp et al v. Rose Mary Billock, order of magistrate.

Gregory J. Weimer v. Leona L. Crogan et al, order of magistrate.

Shapes Unlimited Inc. v. Michael Muscarella, judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Wilbur B. Miller et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph Rosselli, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mary F. Watkins et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John Bury et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Megan Miller v. Cardinal Mooney High School et al, order of magistrate.

Michael G. Marinecz et al v. West End Investments Corp. et al, order of magistrate.

Diane White v. John Doe, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Minnie Underwood et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Johnie L.W. Holmes et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. ID Properties LLC, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Wanda Mack et al, foreclosure; judgment etnered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Aida Morales et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Derek Cox v. Waste Management of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Taniesha Holland et al v. Zachary Schwanbeck et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jerrod A. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Bethany Paulin v. Roxanne Holby, order of magistrate.

Thomas Dilworth v. Richard Logan, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Brea McClendon v. Brandon Misik, order of magistrate.