Consumer confidence bounces back in May
WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers were feeling more a bit more optimistic in May following a slight decline in confidence in April.
The Conference Board, a business research group, says that its consumer confidence index rose to 128.0 from 125.6 in April, which was revised downward. That follows March’s 127.0 and February’s 130.0, which was the highest reading in 18 years.
The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the future. Both categories rose this month.
Economists closely watch consumers’ moods because their spending accounts for about 70 percent of all U.S. economic activity.
The Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales in April increased at a 0.3 percent rate, a sign that consumers may be back after weak spending earlier this year.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 30, 2017 10:31 a.m.
Consumer confidence slips in May but still at high levels
- November 30, 2017 8:42 a.m.
Consumer spending rose solid 0.3 percent in October
- October 31, 2017 10:56 a.m.
US consumer confidence rises in October to 17-year high
- December 27, 2016 10:58 a.m.
US consumer confidence climbed to 15-year high in December
- July 1, 2017 midnight
Consumer spending
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.