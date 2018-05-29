Commission recommends waiver to allow marijuana cultivating facility to open
YOUNGSTOWN
The planning commission today recommended city council approve a waiver to allow a medical marijuana cultivation facility to open.
The commission voted 4-0 in favor of Riviera Creek Holding LLC – operated by Daniel Kessler and his uncle, Brian Kessler – which plans to have construction work at its 1275 Crescent St. location done by August and harvest its first crop of medical marijuana by September.
City council still needs to approve the waiver. But construction work is ongoing, Daniel Kessler said.
The company plans an investment of $10 million to $15 million over a period of about three to five years with 181 to 319 jobs when its fully operating, Daniel Kessler said. It will start with 25 workers, he said.
Riviera was awarded one of 12 Level 1 large growing licenses Nov. 30, 2017, by the Ohio Department of Commerce for up to 25,000 square feet of growing space. The large growers can apply to expand up to 75,000 square feet.
