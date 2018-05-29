City's power outage should be resolved soon: Ohio Edison
YOUNGSTOWN — An Ohio Edison spokesman said a power outage on the west side of downtown should be restored by 2 or 2:30 p.m. today.
The outage resulted from an underground cable failure, which spokesman Chris Eck said can take a long time to find.
Crews have isolated the cable and hope to restore power shortly.
The outage only affected a handful of customers in the city, but one of those customers, Youngstown Thermal, provides cooling services to several downtown businesses.
Its cooling customers include The Vindicator, Home Savings and Loan, DeYor Performing Arts Center and the main building of the Youngstown Business Incubator.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 21, 2017 6:10 p.m.
Ohio Edison working to restore power for 5 people in Youngstown
- March 7, 2017 5:55 p.m.
Ohio Edison working on power outage in Campbell, Youngstown's East Side
- December 18, 2016 9:52 p.m.
Downtown power restored after 5-hour outage
- March 7, 2017 8:31 p.m.
UPDATE | Power restored for most of Campbell, Youngstown's East Side
- January 2, 2017 10:41 p.m.
UPDATE | Power restored to South Side residents
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.