City's power outage should be resolved soon: Ohio Edison

YOUNGSTOWN — An Ohio Edison spokesman said a power outage on the west side of downtown should be restored by 2 or 2:30 p.m. today.

The outage resulted from an underground cable failure, which spokesman Chris Eck said can take a long time to find.

Crews have isolated the cable and hope to restore power shortly.

The outage only affected a handful of customers in the city, but one of those customers, Youngstown Thermal, provides cooling services to several downtown businesses.

Its cooling customers include The Vindicator, Home Savings and Loan, DeYor Performing Arts Center and the main building of the Youngstown Business Incubator.