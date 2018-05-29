City man charged after stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

City police arrested a man on a domestic-violence charge after they said he stabbed a woman and threatened to kill everyone in the Cedar Lane house where the incident occurred Monday morning.

Charged is MonQues Wansley Jr., 29.

A woman reported that Wansley began to assault her during an argument, then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the leg, according to a police report. She escaped with her children and called 911.

Wansley was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

Poland break-ins

POLAND

Township police reported that a “rash” of car break-ins occurred in the Timberbrooke and Hunters Hill neighborhoods between 3 and 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page.

Police said a suspect or suspects had broken out vehicle windows and removed valuables, including “money, wallets and even a handgun.”

Police warned residents not to leave valuables in their vehicles, and to call 330-757-1549 to report any suspicious activity they see.

Air-quality alert today

YOUNGSTOWN

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Youngstown-Warren region today.

Several factors led to the advisory, including enhanced ozone formation due to sunny skies and high temperatures, and pollutant carryover from previous days, according to a news release.

Air quality is expected to improve later in the week as cloud cover and rain are forecast , and winds are expected to disperse pollutants.

Davis Y art show set

BOARDMAN

The Davis Family YMCA will host a reception for its annual “Centered: Slightly Off-Center” art show at the McClurg road facility from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature more than 50 paintings by residents of Antonine Villages, Briarfield at Ashley Circle, the Inn at Glenellen, the Inn at Ironwood and the Inn at Poland Way, according to a news release.

The exhibit runs through June 30. The reception will include the opportunity to meet the artists, music by the Classical Strings, light refreshments, and an awards ceremony with cash prizes courtesy of Denise DeBartolo York.

The reception is free and open to the public.

‘Junque at the Barn’

NEW SPRINGFIELD

The two-day “Junque at The Barn” summer sale will take place June 8 and 9 at My Wish Weddings barn, 14136 Woodworth Road.

The event, hosted by Junque Boutique LLC, will feature more than 20 vendors from across Ohio. The event from 5 to 9 p.m. June 8 will feature shopping, wine tasting and small-late treats. Tickets, for adults only, are available via Brown Paper Bag.

Saturday’s event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is family friendly.