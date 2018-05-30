Boardman opens its new fire station

BOARDMAN

A new fire station that has been many years in the making is now officially open.

The township tonight hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new main fire station, located at Market Street and Stadium Drive and replacing the station on U.S. Route 224.

“I’m blown away by the outpouring of support from our community during the construction of this much-needed facility,” said fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

He thanked township trustees, school officials, his staff, those who were involved in the building design and construction, and the community for making the project possible.

Officials said the new facility will achieve a goal they have long had of reducing response times to the southern end of the township. They also noted that it replaces a nearly 100-year building that had long since started to show signs of its age.

The event, which goes until 8 p.m., was well attended. County commissioners, former fire chiefs, state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, and school district officials were among the attendees.