Boardman opens its new fire station
BOARDMAN
A new fire station that has been many years in the making is now officially open.
The township tonight hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new main fire station, located at Market Street and Stadium Drive and replacing the station on U.S. Route 224.
“I’m blown away by the outpouring of support from our community during the construction of this much-needed facility,” said fire Chief Mark Pitzer.
He thanked township trustees, school officials, his staff, those who were involved in the building design and construction, and the community for making the project possible.
Officials said the new facility will achieve a goal they have long had of reducing response times to the southern end of the township. They also noted that it replaces a nearly 100-year building that had long since started to show signs of its age.
The event, which goes until 8 p.m., was well attended. County commissioners, former fire chiefs, state Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, and school district officials were among the attendees.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 29, 2018 8:47 p.m.
Boardman opens its new $3.6 million fire station
- March 31, 2017 12:05 a.m.
‘A long time coming’
- September 27, 2016 midnight
Boardman schools, trustees approve land swap for new facilities
- July 8, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Construction underway on Boardman’s new fire station
- December 11, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Traffic signal to be installed at new Boardman fire station
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.