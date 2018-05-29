Agenda Wednesday

ABC Water and Storm Water District trustees, 2 p.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Liberty Township trustees, 11 a.m., with Trumbull County Commissioners, commissioners’ office, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Poland Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., work session, government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Senior Services Advisory Council, 1 p.m., transportation subcommittee, followed by 2 p.m. mini grants subcommittee, followed by 3 p.m. regular meeting, 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.

