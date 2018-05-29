154 couples will be honored Sunday by Youngstown diocese

YOUNGSTOWN — The Diocese of Youngstown will celebrate a special mass Sunday to mark the wedding anniversaries of 154 couples honored for 7,351 years of wedded life ranging from 25 to 72 years.

Monsignor Robert Siffrin, vicar general and moderator of the Curia of the Diocese of Youngstown, will officiate the mass at St. Columba Cathedral at 2 p.m.

Michael and Lucille Congemi of St. Angela Merici Parish, Youngstown are celebrating 72 years. Carl and Martha Delahunty of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Warren are celebrating 69 years of marriage.

Other couples celebrating will be: 47 couples married 51-68 years; 53 couples married 50 years; 30 couples will observe 40 years; and 22 couples will mark 25 years.

The celebration includes renewal of marriage vows and a personalized certificate. A reception for the honored couples and their families will follow in the cathedral hall, hosted by St. Paul the Apostle Parish, New Middletown.

For information, contact the diocese at 330-744-8451.