METRO DIGEST || Struthers standoff ends peacefully

Struthers standoff ends peacefully

STRUTHERS

Police negotiated and ended a standoff in Struthers near the 400 block of Garfield Street on Saturday evening.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, TV-21 WFMJ, reported that an armed man barricaded himself inside of a home on Garfield Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police closed traffic on Garfield between Fourth and Lincoln streets during the incident.

The man eventually surrendered to police about 11 p.m. and was later transferred to a hospital for a mental evaluation. Authorities say the man will face charges of inciting panic.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team were on hand to assist with the negotiations.

Fraud-awareness drive to kick off

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services will kick off a fraud-awareness event at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at its office in the Oakhill Renaissance Place county-office complex.

May is Public Assistance Fraud Awareness Month in Ohio. In 2017, the state disbursed about $872 billion in food assistance, cash assistance and child care subsidies. Those who provide false information account for a very small percentage of disbursed funding, according to JFS.

Mahoning County’s JFS office works closely to combat fraud, waste and abuse. It has permanently removed 29 recipients from the food stamp program for food stamp trafficking.

Tuesday’s event will provide free promotional items along with informational and instructional literature on client reporting responsibilities.

Early-entrance exam

CORTLAND

The first portion of the early-entrance exam for children in Mathews School District who will be 5 between Sept. 30 and Dec. 31 will be given at 9 a.m. June 5 at Currie Elementary School, 3306 Ridge Road. Parents must preregister with Mathews Board of Education by Thursday by calling 330-637-7000.

Library orientation

AUSTINTOWN

The board of trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will host a board orientation session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Upstairs Restaurant, 4500 Mahoning Ave. This will be a training session on board governance. No public business will be discussed, no resolutions will be considered, and no action will be taken.