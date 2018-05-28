METRO DIGEST || Ohio Turnpike crash sends 3 to hospital

Ohio Turnpike crash sends 3 to hospital

BEAVER

A pregnant woman and two others were injured in a one-car crash in Beaver Township on Sunday.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner 21 WFMJ TV reported that the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle on Interstate 76 near Exit 232 just before noon Sunday.

The resulting crash caused the closure of all lanes of traffic throughout the afternoon.

Two of three individuals in the accident were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responding to the scene said the third individual had serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to the hospital.

Annual Warrior Golf Outing will be in July

WARREN

The fifth annual Freedom Warrior Golf Outing and Gala will take place July 18 at Avalon Golf & Country Club, 1 American Way.

The event will feature Sgt. Noah Galloway, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran who participated on the reality shows “American Grit” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and golfing starts at 10.

The event also includes a steak dinner and evening gala.

All proceeds will stay local and support veterans in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

For information, visit www.supportfreedomwarrior.com.

Community Legal Aid releases 2017 report

YOUNGSTOWN

Community Legal Aid has released its 2017 community report. Nearly 10,000 residents in central Northeast Ohio received free legal assistance last year.

The report also shows the organization saved or obtained more than $14.9 million for its clients, and 95 percent of clients walk away with a better understanding of their rights and knowledge of how to avoid similar legal problems in the future.

The report, which highlights Legal Aid’s 65th anniversary, shows how far-reaching the organization is, with 420 organizations, foundations and individuals contributing to the nonprofit’s success last year, according to a news release.