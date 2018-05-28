MEMORIAL DAY | What’s open/closed A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed today for Memorial Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their
City, county, state and federal offices: Closed. No mail delivery.
Schools: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, New Castle, Youngstown Diocese, closed.
Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State at Trumbull, Eastern Gateway Community College, closed.
Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed.
Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County; Warren-Trumbull; Kinsman Free Public Library; Hubbard Public Library; Girard Free Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; Newton Falls Public Library; closed.
Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.
Banks: Chase Bank; Charter One; Cortland Banks; Farmers National Bank; First National Bank; Chemical Bank, Warren; Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles; Home Savings & Loan; Huntington Bank, Austintown; Key Bank; PNC Ohio; PNC Pennsylvania; closed.
Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, city of Youngstown, Waste Management, closed; collection delayed one day.
