MEMORIAL DAY | What’s open/closed A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed today for Memorial Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their


May 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

City, county, state and federal offices: Closed. No mail delivery.

Schools: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, New Castle, Youngstown Diocese, closed.

Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State at Trumbull, Eastern Gateway Community College, closed.

Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Closed.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County; Warren-Trumbull; Kinsman Free Public Library; Hubbard Public Library; Girard Free Library; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville; McKinley Memorial Library, Niles; Newton Falls Public Library; closed.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed.

Banks: Chase Bank; Charter One; Cortland Banks; Farmers National Bank; First National Bank; Chemical Bank, Warren; Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles; Home Savings & Loan; Huntington Bank, Austintown; Key Bank; PNC Ohio; PNC Pennsylvania; closed.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, city of Youngstown, Waste Management, closed; collection delayed one day.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$297250