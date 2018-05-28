girard High school class of 2018
girard High school class of 2018
Number of graduates: 143
Valedictorians: Anthony Costarella, Megan Fiedler, Olivia Groscost, Alexa Jones, Alisa Mancini, Richard Park and Sarah Ryser
Salutatorian: Marie Kosco
Mascot: Indians
School colors: Red and black
Class flower: Rose
Class motto: We cannot discover new oceans unless we have the courage to lose sight of the shore. – Andre Gide
Class song: “100 Years”- Five for Fighting
