Former Fitch principal chosen as new Austintown Township trustee

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township trustees today voted to appoint a former Fitch High School principal to serve the remainder of the Rev. Rick Stauffer’s unexpired term on the board.

Doug McGlynn, who now works as superintendent of Western Reserve schools, will be sworn in as trustee next month.

Trustees Jim Davis and Ken Carano said they selected McGlynn because of the respect community members have for him and his experience overseeing a public entity’s budget.

“The community has always respected him,” said Davis. “To me, it was somebody that we knew the community could trust.”

The township received dozens of letters from people interested in serving on the board, but the trustees thought of McGlynn and reached out to him.

“There are 60, 70 people in Austintown that would be very good, but we’re choosing Doug because the experience that he has,” Carano said. “The man knows funding, he knows the budgeting, he has the ability to work with the state.”

The Rev. Mr. Stauffer resigned last month due to his plans to move out of the township to lead a church in Sharon, Pa. He previously served as pastor of Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Raccoon Road.