Fitch Class of 2018

Number of graduates: 422

Valedictorians: Joseph Capezzuto, Jack Chepke, Thomas Drabison, Erica Ferguson, Carlee Gaca, Makaela Giannini, Casey Henderson, Megan Krawick, Derian Mesaros, Nicole Noday

Flower: Sunflower

Color: Red

Song: “Good Old Days” by Macklemore

Motto: “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever before us.” – Anonymous