Fitch Class of 2018
Number of graduates: 422
Valedictorians: Joseph Capezzuto, Jack Chepke, Thomas Drabison, Erica Ferguson, Carlee Gaca, Makaela Giannini, Casey Henderson, Megan Krawick, Derian Mesaros, Nicole Noday
Flower: Sunflower
Color: Red
Song: “Good Old Days” by Macklemore
Motto: “Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever before us.” – Anonymous
