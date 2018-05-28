COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Margaret Curtis v. Herche-Bloor Pharmacy Decaria Brothers Inc. et al, money.

David Keglor v. Glen Wickersham, personal injury.

Kent State University v. Courtney Tuttle, money.

UH Portage Medical Center v. Joshua Killing, money.

Bowling Green State University v. Madison Courtney, money.

Salem Community Hospital v. Alan Price, money.

docket

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Michael Robinson et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

dissolutions asked

Brandy Reinhart, of 380 S. Market St., East Palestine, and John Reinhart, of 551 E. Martin St., East Palestine.

Jeremy Cowan, of 49666 A Villa View Drive, East Liverpool, and Kayla Cowan, of 15649 Pineview Drive, East Liverpool.

dissolutions granted

Jennifer Powell and Menard Powell.

Tina Fosnaught and Edward Fosnaught.

Chad Wooley and Hillery Wooley.

Kristi Newton and Richard Newton.

divorces asked

Michael Lombardozzi, of 42813 Old Irondale Road, Wellsville, v. Opal Lombardozzi, of same.

Brooke Evans, of 27 W. Main St., Leetonia, v. Gary Evans, of same.

Teri Morris, of 45204 state Route 517, New Waterford, v. James Morris, of same.

Gary Michael, of 705 Bradshaw Ave., East Liverpool, v. Sharon Michael, of 14291 S. East Side Highway, Grottoes, Va.

divorces granted

Logan Bello v. Tavis Bello.

Teresa Hack v. James Hack.

Tara Guy v. Jacob Guy.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Associated School Employees Credit Union v. William G. Schellenger III, default.

US Bank NA v. Shawn M. Pack et al, dismissed.

Reginald D. Franklin v. State Farm Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Shane K. Raymond et al, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Dana I. West, dismissed.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Kenneth J. Postlethwait et al, dismissed.

State v. Walter M. Hughes, sentenced.

State v. Andrew J. Austin, sentenced.

State v. Dhaeshen R. Carthorn, sentenced.

State v. Shamar J. Robbins, sentenced.

State v. Jamey L. Stamper, sentenced.

State v. Shontell Williams, sentenced.

State v. Donald F. Painter, sentenced.

State v. Jaron Lewis, sentenced.

State v. Brian Williamson, sentenced.

Kathy Pasquerilla v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc., settled.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Gary R. Thompson II et al, settled.

Citibank NA v. Scott Lucanski, settled.

legal separations granted

Kristen L. Watkins v. David J. Watkins.

Dissolutions granted

Stephanie A. Kountz and Arthur R. Kountz.

Monique K. McClurg and Gary B. McClurg.

Timothy J. Gilliland and Jamie L. Gilliland.

Kimberly A. Leapline and Rickey L. Leapline.

Divorces granted

Shawn A. Osmon v. Tamara L. Osmon.

Charlene Miller v. Christopher Miller.

Ashley Dille v. Gregory Dille.

Domestic cases dismissed

Laura A.P. Peyatt v. Robert A. Carter II.

Marriage licenses

Nathan A. Morgan, 37, of Wampum, Pa., and Renee K. White, 38, of Warren.

Christopher T. Dillon, 22, of Berea, Ky., and Zoe T. Blackburn, 21, of Warren.

Melvin D. Troyer, 21, of Middlefield, and Mary D. Miller, 20, of same.

Rachel L. Skoczylas, 30, of Warren, and Ryan C. Tekac, 38, of Poland.

Deon’Te D. Williams, 30, of Warren, and Tiffany D. Williamson, 35, of same.

Jeffrey R. Jeffries, 63, of Otway, and Jodi Wilson, 60, of Warren.

Rachel L. Owen, 30, of Hubbard, and Alyssa M. Richarson, 19, of Austintown.

Chelsea J. Semple, 28, of Warren, and Craig L. Lisk, 32, of Hubbard.

Jason E. Engstrom, 37, of Warren, and Genie M. Longstreth, 38, of same.

Willard J. Miller, 26, of Middlefield, and Miriam J. Miller, 19, of same.

Nicholas J. Mitchell, 27, of Masury, and Erin E. Lambert, 28, of same.

Patrick S. Browne, 38, of Niles, and Megan R. Koniowsky, 31, of same.

Rebecca L. Muckridge, 34, of McDonald, and William C. Reesh, 35, of same.

Elaine N. Sprague, 25, of Warren, and Scott W. Poling, 25, of same.

Jacquelynn R. Makosky, 23, of Warren, and Steven P. Brown, 25, of same.

Nazeer S. Buckley, 21, of Warren, and Jessica M. Holbrook, 25, of same.

Anna V. Stilgenbauer, 29, of Austintown, and Frank H. Trickett, 24, of McDonald.

Keelyn M. Franklin, 29, of Warren, and Camaira M. Russell, 26, of same.

Nicole M. Dodge, 28, of Masury, and Brandon A. Blatt, 32, of same.

Richard J. Rees II, 58, of McDonald, and Kimberly M. Beach, 53, of Lakemoor, Ill.

Christopher D. Parise, 33, of Niles, and Jamie L. Jeswald, 28, of same.

Michael J. Garasic, 22, of Brookfield, and Desiree M. Morrison, 20, of Warren.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. John E. Cline et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Teresa Baran et al, tax foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher J. Pace et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Andrew J. Kline Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michael Dickson et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lynn D. Secola et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Pamela Connolly et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David M. Hanshaw Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Carolyn A. Reed et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gloria Castro et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Boyd J. Proper Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Sheila M. Macaluso et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Maria M. Brunetti et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Deloris J. Clutter et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Timothy G. Spencer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Andrea Daniels et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Kenneth Lowe et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Edward D. Herald et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. R. Alan Kundenreich et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jarod V. Haines, other civil.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Adrrianne Barnhart, other civil.

Cach LLC v. Kevin Goblinger, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Michelle M. Wagner, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Rachel Thomas, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Rachel Thomas, other civil.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Ohio Bell Telephone Co. et al, other civil.

In the Matter of the Disposition of Evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Dala Y. Barrow v. David A. Peterson et al, other civil.

US Bank NA v. Mary A. Chupak et al, other civil.

Carl S. Schneider et al v. Savient Solutions LLC et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kevin McGivney, other civil.

Credit Acceptance v. Christopher Mooney, other civil.

Silas Dozier Jr. v. James Burgard Construction et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Robert Smith Jr., other civil.

Nicholas Perich Jr. v. Trumbull County Clerk of Courts, other civil.

Charles T. Wargo et al v. Douglas P. Robinson et al, other torts.

Marie M. Orostin v. S&K Amireh Inc. et al, other torts.

Deborah S. Bennett et al v. Aleyia R. Bott, other torts.

Kara Harton v. William M. Flevares, other torts.

Angelia K. Laney v. Dawn Ferrebee et al, other torts.

Sydney J. Lewis v. Hannah E. Lanza-Roth et al, other torts.

Tracey R. Bennett et al v. Robert W. Hawkins Jr., other torts.

Michael L. Green v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation et al, workers’ compensation.

Valerie R. Fellenger v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

Denita L. Royster v. Lowes Home Centers LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Thomas Rich v. General Motors Corp NAO Lordstown Fabricating et al, workers’ compensation.

Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp. v. Angel C. Melnik et al, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rachel Molinatto, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Tonya Upshire, money.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Rose Polta, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Christy Schmitz, money.

State of Ohio Office of Attorney General v. Frank Sandor II, money.

NF Joint Fire District v. Joseph Sosnowski, money.

Judith K. Grooms et al v. David Boyle et al, money.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Roger E. Knock, money.

State of Ohio Office of the Attorney General v. Carmella Powell, money.

State of Ohio Office of the Attorney General v. Michael J. McAllister, money.

Dissolutions Asked

Rebecca Lewis and Curtis R. Lewis Jr.

Michael A. Pieton and Marla Pieton.

Daniel P. Davis and Dana Davis.

Albert R. Oliver and Sissie P. Oliver.

Jessica Stokes and John Kish.

Lora A. DiGiacomo and Dean A. DiGiacomo.

Divorces Asked

Ethan Hoffman v. Cynthia Hoffman.

Nicholas Altiere v. Jennifer Altiere.

Randall S. Alt v. Kellie R. Alt.

Pamela S. Yeager v. Carl S. Yeager Jr.

Sally A. Hawks v. James P. Hawks.

Robert M. Sponsler v. Diane L. Sponsler.

Legal separation Asked

Linda Swanson v. Gary Swanson.

MAHONING COUNTY

Divorces asked

Della L. Rivers, of 2446 Amberly Drive, Youngstown, v. Jermaine Donlow, of 1640 Sky View Drive, Bruceton Mills, W.Va.

Tabitha Belt, of 166 S. Indiana Ave., Sebring v. Melbin Cruz, of 9224 Madison Ave., Cleveland.

Lawrence W. Slanker, of 206 Village Court, Columbiana v. Abigail A. Slanker, of 81 Preserve Blvd., Canfield.

Dissolutions asked

Melissa Dripps, of 2279 Birch Trace Drive, Austintown, and Robert A. Dripps, of 951 Birch Hill, Youngstown.

legal separations asked

Christine A. Yapp, of 558 S. Raccoon Road Apt. H51, Austintown v. James D. Yapp, of 7203 Purdue St., Keystone Heights, Fla.

New complaints

Ditech Financial LLC v. Terry B. Clevenger et al, foreclosure.

Sierra Gayles et al v. Zachary Edmonds, personal injury.

Bank of America NA v. Tiffany L. Gregoroy et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Auctorism Enterprises et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Stewardship Fund LP et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Terence R. Swann et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. John K. Neilen et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. GRA Island LLC et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Peh E. Meng et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dora Dukhno et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Darryl C. Pippin et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Carrie Russell et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. George Kendrick et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Annie R. Lewis et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jorge L. Ramos et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Marvin Traxler, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Altha M. Crocker et al, money.

Alan D. Burkholder II et al v. Melissa L. Weimer et al, personal injury.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Landen K. Collins et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Nichole Hardy et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Trustees of Zion Gospel Pentecostal House of Prayer et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Melvin D. Johnson et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Martha Eldridge et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Levester McCullum Jr. et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Keisha Lowery et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lillie Rodgers et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alberto Lopez et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Alberto Lopez et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. GVR Systems Inc. et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jackie C. Hilliard Jr. et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Elnora Hamilton et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Gracie Evans et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Joseph I. Marcos et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Juliet Abdul-Jabbar et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rean Esterling et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Huntington Mortgage et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Maria Fonteboa et al, money.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Gaye L. Dunkel et al, foreclosure.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Samantha L. Luckett, other civil.

Citibank NA v. Noelle Katsares, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Richard V. Gulu, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Richard V. Gulu, money.

Savannah A. Snyder et al v. Wendy’s Co. et al, employment sex discrimination.

Cardinal Financial Co. v. Lee A. Kellish et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. David Andrews et al, money.

Channel Partners Capital LLC v. Ellsworth Petroleum of Ohio Inc. et al, breach of contract.

Charles Jefferson v. Nina A. Sanchez, personal injuries.

State of Ohio v. Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown, petition for writ of mandamus.

Cerni Leasing LLC v. Falcon Transport Co., complaint.

Cerni Motor Sales Inc. v. Falcon Transport Co., complaint.

R. Scott Bean v. Louis T. Ferrara et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. William Harris et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Debbie E. Larry et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. US Home Ownership LLC et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jake Martin et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anisah Stokes et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lena Auyeung et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Henry G. Murray et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charles Phillips et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Angeline Farnic et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rudy A. Flores et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Fire Baptized Holiness Church of God of the Americas, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Timothy R. Rutledge et al, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Rainy Day Rentals Inc. et al, money.

Shari L. Beverly v. Kaitlynn R. Porterfield et al, personal injury.

Lyden Oil Co. v. Triple-Diamond Trucking and Excavating LLC et al, complaint.

US Bank National Association v. Patrick R. Underwood et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Linda M. Clark, money.

Craig E. Wargo et al v. Zachary W. Click et al, personal injuries.

Alonzo Thompson v. Source Providers Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Charles V. Sewell v. Sheriff Jerry Greene, complaint.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Kevin R. Burns et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Benjamin J. Deblasio et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Andrea Westfall et al, foreclosure.

Lyndall L. McPhail v. Farmers Insurance et al, other torts.

John A. Erimias v. Corecivic et al, notice of appeal.

Raymond Beatty v. Eric Ungaro et al, defamation.

Huntington National Bank v. Sarah E. Fannon et al, money.

Accuant Enterprises LLC v. Aardvark Contracting LLC et al, breach of contract.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Steven C. Jones, money.

Estate of Joseph J. Petrek et al v. Barbara E. Good et al, complaint.

Gregory P. Hammond et al v. Destiny A. Stille et al, other torts.

Ricky C. Krell et al v. Jerry Greene et al, complaint.

Midland Funding LLC v. Stephanie Smelly, money.

Victor Peterman v. Sheriff Jerry Greene, complaint.

Luz Muler-Colon v. James Schlosser et al, personal injury.

DOCKET

State v. Charlotte Jackson, pleads guilty.

State v. Jacob Malich, sentenced.

State v. Katrina D. Harsch, sentenced.

State v. Jamarius Abrams, pleads guilty; sentenced.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Michael and Associates Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Portage Roofing Inc. v. Mike Coates Construction Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Tracy L. Green v. James E. Maynard et al, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Onemain Financial Inc. v. Patrick Litowitz, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Amanda S. Johnson et al, order of magistrate.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. David W. Larosa et al, order of magistrate.

Frank T. Yankle v. Envelope 1 Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

290 Building Condo Owners Association Inc. et al v. Squeaky Kleen Custodial Services LLC, dismissed.

Ashley Enterprises LLC v. Elizabeth Jaros et al, default judgment.

Harvest Run Condo Association v. William Sandy Jr. et al, magistrate’s decision adopted.

Alica Conaway v. Dianne Fry et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Beverly Warren et al, foreclosure.

Chemical Bank v. Tracie A. Sauceman et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Milan M. Nisevich et al, order of magistrate.

East Ohio Gas Co. v. City of Youngstown, order of magistrate.

New Life Masonry Inc. v. Dustin May et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Dorothy Kolesar et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Victor A. Nolen et al, order of magistrate.

Kassandra Ortiz et al v. Charles Chandler et al, order of magistrate.

Randall Williams v. Youngstown State University et al, order of magistrate.

Sandra Bukovinsky v. Youngstown Orthopedic Associates LTD, order of magistrate.

Razor Capital LLC v. John Sandfrey, order of magistrate.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Curtis C. Tuttle, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shoshanah A. Coleman et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. XPress Underground Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio v. James Salter, order of magistrate.

Kristina Sinegal v. David Rowbotham, order of magistrate.

David Rowbotham v. Billy Joe Marshall, order of magistrate.

State v. Jamal Finley, sentenced.

State v. Victoria Truman, pleads guilty.

State v. Frances Turner, pleads guilty; must undergo rehab for 1 year by APA.

State v. Adam T. Giesey, sentenced.

State v. Joseph Keney, count 3 dismissed; sentenced.