Agenda Tuesday

Boardman Township trustees, 4 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Cardinal Joint Fire District, 5:30 p.m., board of trustees, station No. 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Grow Mahoning Valley, 8 a.m., regional council of governments, conference room, 10th floor, City Centre One Building, 100 E. Federal St., suite 1000, Youngstown.

Lawrence County commissioners, noon, public meeting, New Castle School of Trades, 4117 Pulaski Road, Pa.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Educational Service CEnter, 4:30 p.m., governing board, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Mathews school board, 4:15 p.m., special meeting, board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

